Dea is arranging music for a song titled "Tapi Bukan Aku (But That's Not Me)". Grego, a music academy student, rents Dea’s house. When he plays the piano, he feels as if someone is watching him play the piano. From a bracelet, Grego sees Dea, a restless spirit who is forced by Silbi to join a group of the dead that she leads. The togetherness of Grego and Dea leads to a deep friendship, and love. Unfortunately, they come from different worlds and Grego is already engaged. The love between them finally makes Dea insist on returning back to her body that is lying in coma in a hospital. Dea enters her body to come back to life and to remind Grego of his promise of love.