Tappy Toes is an animated odyssey about a young penguin named Pingo who, after finding a pair of tap shoes in an old steamer trunk, discovers he can do something no other penguin can do...tap dance! But that s not the only thing that makes Pingo unique. He also happens to be raised by a most unlikely duo, Lou and Buddy, two birds of prey who initially set out to make a meal out of Pingo and end up taking him in as their own. Pingos toe tapping skills not only catch the eye of a darling young female penguin, Bella, but they could be the key to stopping the vile hermit crab, Gabby, and his dimwitted sea lion sidekick, Thrasher, from destroying a colony of penguins that are home to Pingos long lost parents.