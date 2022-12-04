Тапталым хара кытыла

Not Available

The film is based on the story of Aisen Doidu " The Island of Liu...", it touches on the acute, topical problems of modern society. Love has become the cornerstone of discord between friends, but the discovery of HIV-AIDS infection in one of them makes its own adjustments, puts it before a choice. The future life of each of them depends on it. A person is responsible for an act committed for one reason or another before himself, his relatives and descendants. A simple accident can erase the past, darken the present and change the future of a person, throwing him overboard of life.