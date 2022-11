Not Available

When industrialist Deewan Saheb entrusts his son Randhir with the secret location to the family treasure, excluding his son Ranveer, he inadvertently creates a deadly rivalry resulting in conspiracy, betrayal and murder. Written and directed by the filmmaker Brij, this thriller explores the depths of jealousy and greed and how they can tear a family apart. Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman and Mithun Chakraborty star.