Taquito de ojo

Two small-town guys get more adventure than they want in the big city in this action comedy from Mexico. Montes (Sergio Goyri) is a none-too-bright yokel from the country who heads into the big city with his best friend Juan (Charly Valentino) to buy a pickup truck. Montes wants to get his vehicle and head on home, but Juan persuades him to take in some of the sights of the big city first. It turns out, however, that Montes had the right idea for a change; while visiting a night spot, they accidentally spy a gang of jewel thieves who are forced to kill someone, and when the crooks give chase, Montes and Juan must spend the night running for their lives.