Underneath the surface of a sleepy country town a brutal drug war rages as rival crime syndicates battle to control the heroin supply thats fueling a rural epidemic. When Sandra, a young documentary filmmaker, arrives in town committed to exposing the town's dark secrets, an unstable situation turns explosive. For Sandra is the long lost daughter of Devon Green, a savage enforcer for a drug kingpin as powerful as he is cruel. As she delves deeper into the desperate underworld of addiction, greed, and power, Sandra becomes a pawn in a violent drug war. Will Devon stay loyal to his bosses or defend the daughter he never knew? Are blood ties stronger than the lust for money and power?