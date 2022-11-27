Not Available

Kunwar Pal Singh is a poor and low-caste farmer living with his wife and six children in Raipur, Bijnor District, India. Despite his challenging life conditions, lack of formal education and burden of responsibilities, he has one overriding obsession: Bollywood. In his spare time, Kunwar has written 6 feature lenght film scripts and countless short stories. Taraash is an intimate portrait of Kunwar's life, an exploration of his eccentric imagination through making of one of his short scripts.