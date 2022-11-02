Not Available

Tarachime is a documentary film which observes 'life' through childbirth. Kawase Naomi, a film director working under the theme of family, life and death, presents the bond of life through her own childbirth experience. Since the summer of 2006, the film has been broadcast throughout Europe and awarded a number of prizes at film festivals, arousing sensations around the world. Bearing a new life means dividing our life. First, I was planning to film from the day I conceived a child and to the moment I gave birth. But I realized, while filming, that this is not the story of "one life." In the end, the film sublimed to a higher stage on which we can witness the knot tying one life with another.