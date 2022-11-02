Tarahumara (Cada vez más lejos)

Not Available

Raul (Igancio Lopez Tarso) is a white man who enjoys the simple way of life practiced by the Indians of Mexico. He does his best to try and help the tribe, but he becomes a victim of greedy land grabbers who covet the tribal property. Jaime Fernandez and Aurora Clavel play the Indians. The feature, written and directed by Luis Alcoriza, appeared at the 1965 Cannes Film Festival.