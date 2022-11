Not Available

Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino plays photographer Diane Di Sorella in this poignant homecoming story. When her mother dies suddenly, Diane must return to her New Jersey home after years of being estranged from her family. Among her Italian-American neighbors, Diane connects with her heritage. When she reads the journal her mother (Maryann Urbano) kept as a young woman, Diane finally begins to understand her own relationship with her mother.heritage.