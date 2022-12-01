Not Available

The documentary "Taraz" is about a group of nomads in Bakhtiari alley who live in two provinces of Khuzestan (tropical region) and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari (cold region) every year according to the hot and cold seasons. The group, which spends seven months of the year in an area north of Masjid Suleiman (Andika), migrates from this area to their summer territory on the southern slopes of Zardkuh in late April. As the weather cools in their cold territory and before rain and snow fall, they return to their winter territory in Khuzestan province in September. (A group of nomads about whom the film Taraz has been made is a few families from the "Bamdi" tribe of the "Haft Lang" Bakhtiari tribe.)