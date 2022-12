Not Available

Sunniyeh, the poor girl, lives with her mother sewing, and during the delivery of Suniyeh one of her mother's clients ’gowns, who runs a den of immoral acts, called (Madame Southi), so that one of her friends admires Sunnah and asks her to work with them, to refuse, but her mother is ill and Layla needs a sum of money to treat her. Will you give in to work with Madame Southi?