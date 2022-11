Not Available

Nick Matthews and his wife and business partner, Jennifer, are in Paris to close a deal with Charles, a Frenchman, to market their perfumes in France. Seduced by a beautiful model after returning her wallet that he finds in his hotel lobby, Nick is later accused of raping and murdering her. On the run from police to find the real killer with the help of a street-smart young French girl, he slowly discovers that no one is what they seemed.