Target Practice, and What Happened to Widow Flaherty

The scene opens showing two back yards with a fence between. In one of the yards a woman is seen washing clothes. In the other a young man and a lady are practicing shooting at a target. At first they hang their target on a tree but finally decide to place it on the fence, directly opposite or on a level with that part of the washerwoman on which she sits down. The shooters take aim and fire and the shot, penetrating the fence, strikes the woman amidships and precipitates her into the tub. This is more than she can stand and she goes for the man, throwing him down and beating him about the head with a bucket. He manages to get away and tries to climb a tree but the washerwoman's dog makes a dash for him and fastens his teeth in the bosom of the young man's trousers. The woman then throws the tub at him and strikes him in the back of the neck.