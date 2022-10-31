Tarja Turunen: Act I, Live in Rosario

Not Available

01. If You Believe 02. Anteroom Of Death 03. My Little Phoenix 04. Dark Star 05. Naiad 06. Falling Awake 07. I Walk Alone 08. Orpheus Hallucination / Orpheus In The Underworld 09. Little Lies (band jam) 10. Little Lies 11. Into The Sun 12. Nemo 13. Acoustic Set: Rivers Of Lust Minor Heaven Montañas De Silencio Sing For Me I Feel Immortal 14. Never Enough 15. In For A Kill 16. Toccata And Fugue D-minor (BWV 565) / The Phantom Of The Opera 17. Die Alive 18. Until My Last Breath 19. Over The Hills And Far Away 20. Boy And The Ghost 21. Lost Northern Star 22. Ciaran‘s Well 23. Tired Of Being Alone 24. Where Were You Last Night / Heaven Is A Place On Earth / Livin’ On A Prayer 25. Underneath 26. The Reign 27. Oasis / The Archive Of Lost Dreams 28. Still Of The Night 29. Crimson Deep