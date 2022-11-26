Tarkovsky: Time Within Time

Not Available

Andrei Tarkovsky (1932-1986) is widely regarded as one of the worlds' top directors- throughout history. TWT explores Tarkovsky through his diary and his articulate assessments on love, art, and the struggles working within the Soviet political system. Of his 7 ambitious films, 5 were made under the heavy hand of censors in the Soviet Union. In 1984 he defected to Italy with help from screenwriter Tonino Guerra, and Director Michelangelo Antonioni. He directed 2 films in the West until his untimely death in Paris at age 54. Narrated by Oleg Vidov, combined with a collection of rare film excerpts and photos, and interviews from people who knew him best, we take you on a passionate journey into the life, love, and work of Andrei Tarkovsky.