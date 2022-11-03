1931

Tarnished Lady

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 1931

Studio

Not Available

Nancy Courtney, a once wealthy socialite, has had to struggle to maintain a facade of prosperity ever since her father's death. Although she loves writer DeWitt Taylor, who is indifferent to amassing a fortune, her mother urges her to marry stockbroker Norman Cravath instead. Nancy acquiesces to her mother's wishes but, despite the fact her new husband does everything he can to please her, she is miserable in her marriage.

Cast

Tallulah BankheadNancy Courtney
Clive BrookNorman Cravath
Phoebe FosterGermaine Prentiss
Alexander KirklandDeWitt Taylor
Elizabeth PattersonMrs. Courtney
Osgood PerkinsBen Sterner

View Full Cast >

Images