Backyard Renaissance offers theatre-lovers a chance to rediscover its 2017 San Diego Critic’s Circle Best New Musical production of Tarrytown. The World Premiere Musical originally presented in Backyard Renaissance’s second season, delighted audiences both for its modern musical interpretation of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, as well as its inspired performances within Diversionary’s tiny Black Box Theatre. Starring Tom Zohar, Bryan Banville and Kay McNellen, Tarrytown reimagines Ichabod Crane as a modern day gay music teacher running away from his past. Settling into an idyllic neighborhood in Tarrytown, Ichabod not only gets a fresh start with a new school, but secures a BFF in an optimistic but sheltered dreamer who is secretary there. When Ichabod meets his new friend’s husband the unlikely trio tests friendships, loyalties and jealousies in ways none of them expected.