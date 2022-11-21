Tars and Stripes

Not Available

Naval recruit Elmer is seemingly unable to discharge any of his duties without making life miserable for his irascible commanding officer, who winds up getting doused with paint, splattered with muck, and repeatedly tossed into the water due to Elmer's ineptitude. To make matters worse, Elmer takes a shine to the CO's girlfriend, which prompts her jealous boyfriend into several wrathful chases after Elmer. He eventually has Elmer locked in the brig -- but his girlfriend is in there too, so she can be together with her beloved Elmer.