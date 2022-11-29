Tartuffe by Molière in the Park

Not Available

Tartuffe: a dubiously pious crook, happy to use the bible as a prop for personal gain. Orgon: a naive and lost, aging patriarch, lusting for his fleeting power. Sound familiar? When these two forces meet, chaos ensues in the family, until lies and fallacy are exposed and extracted from the home. From the acclaimed team that brought you The Misanthrope, come free LIVE virtual performances of Molière’s most theatrical comedy, Tartuffe, starring Raúl E. Esparza and Samira Wiley. Co-presented by FIAF and Molière in the Park, this production of Tartuffe, translated by Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Wilbur, is directed by Molière in the Park founder Lucie Tiberghien.