Not Available

Tarung : City of Darkness is an Indonesian action film which was released on September 15, 2011 and directed by Nayato Fio Nuala and starring Thunder Triyoga and Volland Humonggio. The story about of true friendship of four young men, in the face of the harshness of life, and challenges problems which they live. They are Reno, Sherina, David, and Galan