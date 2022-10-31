Taryanche Bait

Not Available

Shreedhar works as a clerk, lives a happy, content life with his family in a beautiful Konkan village. His troubles begin when he takes his wife, son and daughter with him on an official tour to Mumbai. Dazzled by the sights, Omkar, Sreedhar’s son insists on visiting a five star hotel that Shreedhar can’t even dream of affording. Unable to placate the son, the father wagers a night’s stay at the hotel if the son can stand first in his school exams. The father-son duo’s attempts to win the bet and the extent to which they are pushed by harsh realities makes for the funny and emotional journey of this bitter-sweet tale.