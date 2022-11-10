Not Available

Tarzan's Desert Mystery

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sol Lesser Productions

A letter from Jane, who is nursing British troops, asks Tarzan's help in obtaining a malaria serum extractable from jungle plants. Tarzan and Boy set out across the desert looking for the plants and wind up ruining a German's attempt to capture a wild horse. They arrive in an Arab city and rescue a stranded American lady magician, sentenced to be hanged for carrying a secret message to the Sheik. To obtain the plants, Tarzan must fight prehistoric monsters, Nazis, and so on.

Cast

Nancy KellyConnie Bryce
Johnny SheffieldBoy
Otto KrugerPaul Hendrix
Joe SawyerKarl Straeder
Lloyd CorriganSheik Abdul El Khim
Robert LoweryPrince Selim

View Full Cast >

Images