Tarzan-X: Shame of Jane

Rosa Caraccciola makes a wonderful Jane in this 1990s adaptation of the jungle tale, and Rocco Siffredi is the best Tarzan (or: Ape man as he's called) I have ever seen. The action is thrilling, hot and not at all offensive. Since the male lead is as attractive as his female counterpart, this film is a joy for everyone! The story is really sweet and funny (for instance when Jane helps Tarzan with his first shave and shows him a mirror). The chemistry is sparkling and even if you are only slightly interested in films in this genre, this is the movie to watch. Original language was Italian, but there is an English dub.