Tarzeena: Jiggle in the Jungle

As a group of intrepid explorers descend upon King Island in search of elusive female heroine Tarzeena, an evil scientist schemes to use his revolutionary radio brain control devise to transform her into the ultimate love slave. With her loyal gorilla Tabonga by her side, Tarzeena stands as the undisputed queen of King Island. But the malevolent Dr. Mortimer is eager to have this island queen all to himself, and he's willing to resort to some hi-tech tomfoolery in order to make that happen. Of course all's fair in love and brain surgery, and as Dr. Mortimer attempts to capture Tarzeena so that he can insert the device in her head, a group of bold adventurers arrive on the island to find out once and for all whether this feral female heroine truly exists.