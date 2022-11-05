Tas Tangan Wanita

Not Available

Mardiana (Neng Yatimah), who lives in a spacious villa in Queen Astrid Park with her family, falls in love with a doctor who cured his father’s illness. In a parallel story happening in Medan, Rubiah, a flirtatious mother (Siti Tanjung Perak) who abandoned her children and husband had been living with her adultery partner, but their relationship is getting shaky of late. She realizes that her former husband in Singapore is now an established and wealthy businessman, so she packed her bags once more and returns to Singapore.