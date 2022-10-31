Not Available

Tashan

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Yash Raj Films

Jeetendra Kumar Makwana is employed full-time at a Call Center and works part-time teaching English. He is recruited by an attractive young woman, Pooja, to teach her Hinglish-speaking boss, Bhaiyaji, English. Jeetendra agrees to do so, falls in love with Pooja, and joins forces with her to steal a bag containing 25 Crore Rupees in cash. He will soon find out that Bhaiyaji is a hoodlum and extortionist known to the Police as Lakhan Singh.

Cast

Akshay KumarBachchan Pande
Kareena KapoorPooja
Anil KapoorBhaiyyaji
Sanjay MishraBalakram Misir
Yashpal SharmaACP Kuldeep Singh Hooda
Manoj PahwaAnand Mohan Tiwari aka Pintu

