Tasher Desh

Director Q returns with this psychedelic take on Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's namesake play. A prince and his friend, trapped in a crumbling palace, invoke an Oracle who passes on a message of liberation. They flee the palace, and shipwrecked on a paradise island encounter a strange culture. The islanders are all soldiers who call themselves the cards, and live by a code of rules that outlaws any human behaviour. Thanks to the new arrivals, the land of cards sees dissent for the first time.