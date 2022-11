Not Available

The stooges are janitors in an office building. They stencil the wrong names on all the offices, causing a rich lady to mistakes Moe for "Omay", a famous decorator (the real Omay gets "Janitor, keep out" painted on his door.) She hires the boys to redecorate her house, which they proceed to ruin. More trouble ensues when the real Omay shows up. Adding to the chaos is the fact that Curly goes crazy whenever he sees tassels.