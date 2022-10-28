Not Available

The fun of choosing what to eat! It just got better! An adult rated eating fantasy with the glamorous ones! Heon-sub is in his third year of cooking major at the Samjin University. He gets a job at the cooking school run by Jeong-min, who lectures at his school department. From a great looking professor to sexy students who have their eyes on young men, a married woman who tries hard to make things right in bed with her husband and the girl who dumped him right away at the blind date! Heon-sub is the only guy at the cooking club and his adult-rated eating fantasy begins.