Taste India on a Plate

The film has been designed using 700+ sublimation, custom designed, printed plates. The illustration style brings about a contemporary perspective of Indian chaos balanced in an artistic format. Multiple animations narrate the various little nuances in India. With an unexpected twist of stories playing out on plates, brings alive the idea of India on a plate –the essence of Kohinoor Cooking sauces and meals in minutes. A travelogue that gives you a taste of India in its little stories playing out as animations on plates.