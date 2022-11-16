Taste Me: Death-scort Service Part 3

Not Available

There's a killer on the loose and there strangling hookers mostly from an escort service called Tasty Chicks. Police are on the case and are trying to track down the killer. Meanwhile a drifter is picked up by one of the hookers after he saves her from an abusive john. He is brought back to there whore house after he was shot by the john and is nursed back to health. He is offered a job to protect the girls from the killer targeting them. But he soon discovers something is strange going on in the house and there is more of a threat than just the strangler on the loose.