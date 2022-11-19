From the founder of the Vans Warped Tour! That taste of Chaos Tour in the winter of 2004 Slammed Thousands of fans together in a nonstop onslaught of music from today's most relevant screamo and hardcore bands. Now, take the chaos home on DVD and relive the intensity again - or for the first time! Artists include: A Static Lullaby, Underoath, Bleed The Dream, The Used, My Chemical Romance, Killswitch Engage, Opiate For the Masses, Nicky P, My American Heart, Senses Fail, Atreyu, Unearth, Bedlight For Blue Eyes.
