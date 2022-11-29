Taste of Love 3D

Not Available

Once upon a time, when faced with a true love, Joker didn't choose to cherish it, but if we could turn back time and face the same choice, would the tragedy happen again? Five hundred years ago, Zixia Xian (Xu Jie'er) and Sun Wukong (Yuan Xiaochao) formed the wick of the divine lantern enshrined in front of the Buddha. One day, Zixia Xian and Sun Wukong accidentally burned a scroll of Buddhist scriptures, and Sun Wukong took the cruel punishment on her behalf. In the mortal world, Zixia Xian became a valiant female general, and Fu Kong was his loyal lieutenant who followed him closely to protect him. What they never expected was that Sun Wukong would become their rival - a military doctor in a rival army camp. A misplaced love affair ensues once again.