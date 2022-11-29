Tasty Aunt

Not Available

Ga-yeon comes to Min-jae's house where he lives alone, and decides to live there. Min-jae is curious about Ga-yeon who he haven't seen in a long time. One day, Geon-soo goes to Min-jae's house to pick up some stuff and meets Ga-yeon. Ga-yeon seduces him. Min-jae finds out about it when he phoned Geon-soo. Da-hae meets Min-jae to become sex partners and frequently contacts each other. Min-jae gets angry at the sight of Geon-soo wearing only underwear at his house. Gayeon comes out to meet her friend Da-hae after a long time. Ga-yeon and Da-hae who were drinking, join after seeing Min-jae and Geon-soo. That night, Min-jae gets drunk and had sex with Ga-yeon and finds out that Da-hae is not in a relationship with Min-jae. The next day, Ga-yeon knows the relationship between Da-hae and Gun-soo, and she brings the four people together...