A secret suggestion made by a man who's never been loved. This instinctively outrageous encounter starts now. Hyeon-joo takes some sleeping pills due to her boyfriend's sudden break up. She wakes up to someone touching her and realizes she's dead when she sees Do-jin the Death Angel in front of her. She is scared and regrets what she's done so she begs Do-jin the Angel of Death to let her go. Do-jin is surprised at how hot she is and offers her a secret deal...