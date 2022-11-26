Tasty Seduction

Not Available

Yoo-kyung and Min-young are best friends and rivals. Min-young has a boyfriend and is too busy to hang out with Yoo-kyung. Lonely, Yoo-kyung comforts herself with a banana that surprises her when a handsome man pops out of it. Yoo-kyung has a fun time hanging out with the man who is cursed and trapped in the banana. Meanwhile, Min-young's boyfriend confesses to Yoo-kyung that he actually has had a crush on her. However, Min-young finds out what happened and steals the 'special banana'...