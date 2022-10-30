Tat Ming Pair Live

Not Available

It had been a seven-year itch for fans of the disbanded Tat Ming Pair when they held their long-awaited reunion concert series at the Hong Kong Coliseum in April 2012. The legendary Canto-pop duo, who were famous for their socially conscious songs, sought to deliver through their timeless music a nostalgic and sentimental trip back in time as well as sociopolitical messages that were as relevant to contemporary Hong Kong as they had ever been. In addition to performing newly rearranged versions of their golden hits, Anthony Wong and Tats Lau also presented their new song It's My Party and an updated version of "Named in No Particular Order". The concert is now available on Blu-ray with 153 minutes of live footage in high definition, plus 10 concert MVs.