Professional wrestling is also known as lucha libre and puroresu. FILL - Federação Internacional de Luta Livre - is one of the most important academies in the Brazilian independent scene. Their shows usually take place in the court of an old sports club in Vicente de Carvalho, North of Rio de Janeiro. "Tatame" is an effective portrait of the biggest stars of FILL; from their daily routine to the transformations they go through to become the main characters of the show.