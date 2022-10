Not Available

Mirai Mizue continues his experimentation with music and movement in his latest "cell animation," Tatamp. Not to be confused with the animation technique of "cel animation," Mizue’s unique style of "cell animation" is hand-drawn and colored on paper then scanned onto the computer for editing. The name refers to the fact that the creatures that he draws resemble amoeba and other minute organic creatures one might find under the lens of a microscope.