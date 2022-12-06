Not Available

Based on the research, interviews, and records of the three conditions of Congenital Insensitivity to Pain, chondropathy, and Marfan syndrome, I made these three personal pseudo-documentary animations. "He She He" not only represents the three of them but also represents all of us who are being neglected and need to establish emotional connections around us. I tried to use the body as a common medium for establishing empathy to achieve the transformation from perceptual empathy to personal cognitive empathy.