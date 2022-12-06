Not Available

tatata

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Based on the research, interviews, and records of the three conditions of Congenital Insensitivity to Pain, chondropathy, and Marfan syndrome, I made these three personal pseudo-documentary animations. "He She He" not only represents the three of them but also represents all of us who are being neglected and need to establish emotional connections around us. I tried to use the body as a common medium for establishing empathy to achieve the transformation from perceptual empathy to personal cognitive empathy.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images