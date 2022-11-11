Not Available

Due to her father’s financial problems, and the raping of her sister, Tatiana is forced to prostitute herself at a grand brothel of the city. Having overheard a conversation between the Marquis’ butler and the brothel “madame”, Tatiana pretends to be the girl with the shaved sex pierced by a gold ring, with whom the Marquis has always dreamed. This way she can earn a lot of money and prepare her revenge. Meanwhile, back at the Icecrown Castle, the Marquis is visited by his friend the Duke, with whom he enjoys the company of peasant women while their wives, and even their daughters, are fucking all over the garden, and even in the lake. After reading a report from his butler on Tatiana, the Marquis accepts seeing her and goes to the brothel personally. The second part of the saga in which sex and action intermingle with a cast full of beautiful girls and epoch gowns.