At the Icecrown Castle by the lake, one of the Marquis' maids tells a washwoman about the latest rumours on her master. After a heated argument, the Marquise and her daughter abandon the castle, leaving her husband's guard with a pleasant memory. The Marquis madly in love with Tatiana, unloads all his burning desires on his servants while Tatiana, thanks to the money she has so skillfully earned, runs away from the brothel so as to go back to the person she loves, Thierry. But, unfortunately, it isn't that simple. Tatiana is forced to withstand unspeakable things and, distressed, flees to the arms of the person she most hates in the world who nevertheless, treats her like a princess: the Marquis of Icecrown. Don't miss the last episode of the hottest of all sagas, in which the main characters join in on the most perverse games, for your delight.