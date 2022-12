Not Available

Three action titans FPJ, Joseph “Erap” Estrada and Jess Lapid join forces in a drama-action story. A good third of the film is devoted to the childhood of the three major characters. D’Lanor shows that he is not merely interested in meaningless action story. Co-stars Paquito Diaz, Lito Anzures, Yolanda Guevarra. Directed by D’Lanor. Music by Ariston Avelino.