Gorgo saves a drunk American from the sea and takes him back to his home where he lives with his wife. The drunk American, Rep, tries to rape Gorgo's wife after he gets sober and thus is thrown out of the house and beat up. Gorgo is bankrupt now and has to work in a Road Construction company, where Rep also works as one of the main engineers. The story goes on with a series of unfortunate events consisting of death and rebellion and false accusations...