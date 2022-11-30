Tatort: Stau

Not Available

In a residential area of Stuttgart, a dead girl lies in the street. The only witness is only three years old and accordingly unreliable, as Sebastian Bootz finds out during the laborious questioning. The only escape route from the scene of the crime leads into the traffic jam on the Neue Weinsteige. So Thorsten Lannert sets off for the queue of wagons, secures traces, collects statements, and in the process encounters the whole range of increasingly irritated homecomers. One of them must be the culprit.