Not Available

Although she's still hung up on the man who broke her heart (Miguel Molina), club dancer Simona (Mercedes Ortega) pledges to eradicate all memories of him by removing the tattoos he put on her body. Complicating matters is Mariel (Alexis Valdes), the owner of a Barcelona tattoo shop whose obsession with Simona's undulating form leads him to steal the money to help her pay for the necessary laser treatments.