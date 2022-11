Not Available

Tattooed Love is a seductive tale of manipulation, greed and betrayal in the lavish VIP club world of Los Angeles. The film follows, Yesenia and her cunning girlfriends "Las Chingonas" as they masterfully execute their proven "rules"of seduction. Luring wealthy businessmen into a web of copious nightclub "fun." But in the end, the dark nature of seduction proves too much for even Yesenia and her skilled girlfriends to handle.