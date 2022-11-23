Tattoon Master

Not Available

When Hibio's adventurer mother sets off to research a mysterious tribe, she hits a wall. Frotunately for her, the beautiful young Nima sees a family portrait and decides that she wants her son for her husband and she gets a chance to further her research. She agrees to the arrangement. Of course, she doesn't consult him about his future bride. When Nima shows up in Tokyo to be with her new husband, hilarity and chaos ensues as Hibio and his modern Tokyo background meets Nima's magical heritage.