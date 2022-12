Not Available

Westward TV sponsors the festival and interviews some of the best jazz talent. Johnny Dankworth and Humphrey Lyttelton had played with the trad revival of George Webb’s Dixielanders before going on to long jazz careers. Kenny Ball and Chris Barber (with Acker Bilk not featured) were dubbed the three Bs of Barber Bilk and Ball. Saxophonist altoist Jamaican-born Joe Harriott introduced the concept of free form. All formed their own jazz bands and toured and recorded.